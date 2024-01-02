Home

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikare Wedding: Aamir Khan’s Ex-Wives Kiran Rao And Reena Dutta Turn Marathi Mulgis For Haldi Ceremony

After Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got engaged in September last year in Italy, the duo are all set to exchange wedding vows on January 3 in the presence of their loved ones - WATCH latest videos from their Haldi ceremony!

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikare Wedding: Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan is all set to marry her longtime BF Nupur Shikare on January 3, 2024. Following customs and rituals, haldi ceremony preparations have begun in full swing ahead of the wedding. Aamir Khan’s ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao were seen overlooking the wedding preparations in viral photos and videos that paparazzi have released. At the Haldi ceremony in Mumbai on Tuesday, Aamir Khan’s second wife Kiran was spotted wearing a traditional Maharashtrian saree. While Rao stunned in a purple-coloured saree, Dutta made heads turn in a green saree draped in a Maharashtrian style.

Kiran Rao completed her traditional look with a mogra in her hair. She smiled and greeted the paps as she chatted with some relatives.

Kiran Rao Drapes Saree in Maharashtrian Style – WATCH

Reena Dutta paired her saree with a contrasting red-coloured blouse. She was engaging and laughing in conversations with the groom side.

Reena Dutta Drapes Maharashtrian Style Saree – WATCH

In the meantime, a number of the groom’s family members began to show up for the haldi ceremony. Nupur Shikhare appeared for the pictures with his family while sporting a bright red kurta and white pajamas. Reena Dutta also posed with the groom Nupur’s side of the family. Social media users dropped hearts in the comment section. They showered congratulatory messages for the soon-to-be-married couple. Netizens also heaped praises for their Maharashtrian look. One of the users wrote, “The sarees😍😍 (sic).” Another user wrote, “Congratulations to Aamir Khan’s daughter.” The third user wrote, “Ira Khan-Nupur Shikare congratulations on your wedding ceremony.”

Reena Dutta Poses With Groom Nupur – WATCH

Aamir and Reena’s Mumbai home were decked out with lights and decorations one day ago. Ira has been posting pictures to her Instagram account from her pre-wedding rituals. Ira and Nupur are expected to host a lavish wedding celebration in the city following their little wedding on January 3, according to a report on India Today.

