Ira Khan-Nupur Shikare Wedding: Bride And Her Father Aamir Khan Spotted in Casual Looks a Day Before Nuptials

Bollywood star Aamir Khan and her daughter Ira Khan were seen donning casual outfits ahead of the wedding. Nupur Shikare and Ira Khan are set to tie the knot on January 3, 2024.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan, from his first marriage to Reena Dutta, is set to marry Nupur Shikhare on January 3. The preparations are in full swing, with Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta being seen earlier for the Haldi ceremony. Later, the bride-to-be Ira Khan was spotted for the first time in paparazzi videos, just a day before her wedding. Aamir Khan also appeared in Mumbai ahead of her daughter’s wedding with Nupur Shikhare. Here are a few pictures of Ira Khan and Aamir Khan striking a pose for the paparazzi.

Ira Khan Opts For No Make-Up Look

The paparazzi spotted Ira Khan in the city, sporting a natural look with no makeup. She was wearing a black and white printed shirt paired with a mini skirt, and carrying a sling bag. Her hair was left untied as she posed for the paparazzi with a smile.

Take a look at Viralbhayani’s Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Aamir Khan Greets With Folded Hands

Aamir Khan was also spotted donning a black t-shirt and harem pants. He gently greeted the paparazzi by folding his hands, he also waved and smiled before he could express himself. The Bollywood star gave thanks and left the spot.

Take a look at Manav Manglani’s Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Earlier on Tuesday, Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan’s second spouse, was seen wearing a traditional Maharashtrian saree at the location. Reena Dutta also appeared in a green saree, engaging in conversation with other women at the entrance. The groom-to-be, Nupur Shikhare, was also seen with his family and relatives, dressed in a red kurta and posing for the photographers.

Ira has been updating her pre-wedding celebrations regularly through her Instagram stories. She shared a selfie wearing a ‘bride-to-be’ headband and posted photos from the Maharashtrian celebration a few days ago, where her family and friends were in attendance. In a video, she expressed, “My God guys, get married to a Maharashtrian and have a Kelvan. How fun is this?”

Ira Khan And Nupur Shikare Engagement

Nupur Shikhare is a fitness trainer by profession. The duo got engaged last year in September. Nupur proposed to Ira by going down on one knee at a sports event with a ring. The couple shared an adorable video from the proposal on Instagram. Nupur Shikare and Ira Khan are set to tie the knot on January 3, 2024.

