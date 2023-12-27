Home

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikare’s Pre-Wedding Festivities Begin With ‘Kelvan Ceremony’, See Adorable Pics

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is all set to tie the knot with Nupur Shikhare. The wedding is reportedly set to take place in January 2024.

Ira Khan is all set to tie the knot with long time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare.

Ira Khan and her fiancé Nupur Shikhare are all set to promise forever to each other as the duo will soon tie the knot. Ahead of the big day, Ira began with her pre-wedding festivities with a Kelvan ceremony. Giving some inside sneak peek of the pre-wedding festivities, Ira shared some pictures and videos from the event. According to reports, Ira and Nupur will get married on January 03, 2024.

Since the wedding date is just around the corner, the preparation for the event is going on in full swing. Actor Mithila Palkar, who is a close friend of Ira, also shared a bunch of pictures from the ceremony. For the unversed, Ira is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao.

Take a look at the pictures here:

In the pictures shared by Ira, all her family members and friends can be seen enjoying the festivities. She also posted a video where Aamir’s ex-wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao Khan were seen having dinner with others.

Friends and family at the event can be seen enjoying the traditional Maharashtrian-style meal on a banana leaf. As Ira turned into a videographer to capture the moment, she can be heard saying, “My God, guys, get married to a Maharashtrian and get a Kelvan. How fun is this?”

Meanwhile, talking about Ira’s special day, Aamir Khan, in a previous interview with News18, said, “Main toh bada emotional hota hoon bhai, uss din main bahut rone waala hoon yeh toh tay hai. (I’m extremely emotional, and I’m going to cry a lot at Ira’s wedding, that’s for sure).”

About Ira and Nupur’s Relationship

Ira and Nupur had been dating for a while. The couple promised forever when Nupur proposed to Ira, and later, an engagement party was held in Mumbai last year. The event was attended by family members and close friends, including Aamir, Kiran, Reena, Imran Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and others

