Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Are Married, See First Photos of Uber Cool Newlyweds With Aamir Khan

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding Photos: The couple opted for relaxed wedding outfits that has become the talk of the town. Check first look here!

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding Photos: Actor Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is now married to long-time beau Nupur Shikhare. The couple solemnised their relationship via a registered marriage at Taj Lands End, Bandra in Mumbai. An inside video has been shared by paparazzi that shows Ira and Nupur signing the official marriage papers. The proud father and actor Aamir is also seen standing behind the newlyweds along with his former wife Reena Dutt and other family members.

Nupur opted for a relaxed look, wearing white shorts paired with a black vest, as he sat on the stage. In contrast, Ira exuded elegance in a stunning traditional indo-western lehenga, creating a striking visual juxtaposition between their attires while they both occupied the stage. You may like to read Here is the first visual from Ira and Nupur’s wedding

Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani also attended the wedding ceremony of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. Aamir and his ex-wife Kiran Rao too exchanged warm greetings with the Ambanis as they entered the venue. Ira’s baraat arrived in a healthy style. Instead of making a grand entrance on a traditional horse, Nupur, who is a fitness trainer, jogged from Santa Cruz in Mumbai to the wedding venue in Bandra.

Several videos circulated online in which Nupur and his boys’ squad were seen jogging their way to the wedding venue. The boys jogged for almost 8 km to reach the venue. Isn’t it interesting?

After reaching the venue, Nupur grooved to the beats of the dhol outside the venue. Aamir welcomed his son-in-law with a tight hug.

Aamir Khan was seen planting a kiss on Kiran Rao’s cheek as they posed for the cameras infront of first wife Reena Dutta

Reportedly, Nupur and Ira met during the COVID-19 lockdown when Nupur was training Aamir Khan and Ira was living with her father. The duo had an engagement party in November last year.

A day before their wedding, on Tuesday night, Nupur Shikhare shared a series of pictures with Ira and wrote on Instagram, “One more day of being your fiancee @khan.ira. I love you so much.” In response, Ira Khan posted heart and hug emojis.

Also, a grand wedding function has reportedly been planned in Udaipur on January 8. The couple, along with their families, will head to Udaipur soon.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.