Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Sangeet: The Bride And Groom Make Royal Entry, Aamir Khan Dedicates a Special Performance For Daughter – WATCH

In a new video, Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare were seen walking down the aisle at their sangeet after a haldi and a pyjama party - WATCH inside glimpses from their special day!

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Udaipur Wedding: Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare have been celebrating their pre-wedding celebrations with their loved ones, since registering their marriage in Mumbai. The grand wedding ceremony is set to take place at Taj Aravali Resort in Udaipur on Wednesday. The bride has been making a lot of fashion statements in the interim. Ira Khan dressed beautifully for her mehendi ceremony, and now she brought her quirky style into her sangeet. Ira accessorized herself with a traditional lehenga that had beautiful embroidery, which gave her appearance a hint of extravagance. Her unusual choice of a deep crimson riding hood cloak, which deviated from the typical dupatta, was what really made a statement.

Nupur, on the other hand, donned a metallic-coloured jacket with a black shirt and pants. The adorable couple couldn’t stop gazing into each other’s eyes as walked down the aisle. A glimpse of the location is also shown in the film, and with the lighting, the scene appeared royal.

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Make Magical Entry – WATCH

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao And Azad Perform at Ira-Nupur’s Sangeet

At the sangeet ceremony, Aamir Khan gave a soul-stirring performance with his son Azad and ex-wife Kiran Rao. The three, all dressed in traditional garb, serenaded the soon-to-be newlyweds with lovely songs, one of which was a touching performance of ‘Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka‘ that was dedicated just to Ira. Notably, Azad grabbed centre stage during the ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai‘ segment.

Aamir Khan’s Special Performance For Daughter Ira – WATCH

The guests enjoyed a welcome dinner, followed by the mehendi ceremony, as per the schedule that Ira posted on her Instagram stories. On the 8th, there was a pyjama party, and on the 9th, there was a sangeet ceremony. Ultimately, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare will exchange vows in a customary ceremony on the 10th of January 2024. Following the festivities in Udaipur, the pair will have a lavish wedding reception at the NMACC in Mumbai on January 13.

