Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Aamir Khan And Reena Dutta’s Home Decked Up With Fairy Lights as Pre-Wedding Festivities Begin in Full Swing – PICS

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare will tie the knot on January 3, 2024. The pre-wedding festivities have already begun in the presence of friends and family - See viral photos and videos!

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan is all set to get married on January 3 this year. The preparations have started in front of the big day at both the parents’ homes. Aamir and Reena decorated their Mumbai homes with lights and decorations, and some of those photos and videos have made their way online. Aamir’s home has two storeys that are exquisitely decked out with fairy lights in a video. While his ex-wife, Reena’s home was also decorated with lights and flowers amidst pre-wedding celebrations.

Aamir Khan Lits Up Ahead of Ira Khan’s Wedding – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Ira has been posting pictures from her pre-marriage rituals to her Instagram account. They have conducted a Kelvan ritual before in Maharashtra. Ira and her fiancé Nupur Shikhare are seen standing with their families in the photos, both looking stunning in traditional attire. Friends and relatives of hers were present. In the video that she shared, all of the attendees—including Aamir’s ex-wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao Khan—were seen enjoying supper with other people. Actress Mithila Palkar, who is their friend, also posted a few photos from the celebration.

The wedding will take place at Taj Lands End in Mumbai, according to a News18 that was shared just a few days before their big day. According to the portal’s sources, the families have chosen to celebrate Nupur’s Maharashtrian heritage by holding a customary ceremony. The same source revealed that Aamir Khan has been personally calling friends and colleagues in the business to invite them to the wedding.

For the unversed, Ira got engaged earlier in the year to her long-time beau and fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare in Italy. Nupur got down on one knee at a sporting event and asked Aamir’s daughter to marry him. The special day was attended by Imran Khan, Aamir’s ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, actress Fatima Sana Shaikh and other close friends and family.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.