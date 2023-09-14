Home

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Aamir Khan’s Daughter to Marry on This Date, Check Venue Details

Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan is all set to marry Nupur: Check Wedding Date, Venue, Guests Lists And More.

Ira Khan – Nupur Shikhare Wedding Date: Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan who got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in November 2022, is all set for the big day. The wedding shenanigans begin as the wedding venue has been reportedly booked at a royal palace in Udaipur. It is to be believed that Ira and Nupur will likely tie the knot on January 3, 2024. An ETimes report suggested that the couple has planned an elaborate wedding in Rajasthan’s Udaipur also known as the city of lakes.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding will be a three-day affair in the presence of close friends and family. A source told the news portal, “The couple has planned an elaborate wedding ceremony in Udaipur. It’s a three-day affair, and the festivities will include their friends and extended family members. This one, too, will be an intimate affair minus the presence of any people from the film industry,” adding, “The father of the bride (Aamir) is extremely excited and is closely involved with the planning”.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s Engagement Party

Nupur, who is an Indian celebrity fitness trainer and consultant, proposed to Ira last year in September during his match. He held a ring and went down on his knee to propose to her. Later, Ira shared the same on her social media handle and announced her surprise engagement story. For the engagement party, Ira wore a red colour gown and Nupur opted for a black tuxedo with a white shirt and black bow tie.

Aamir Khan wore an ivory-kurta set while his Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh donned a hot sleeveless embroidered top with wide pants. A look at the gorgeous engagement pictures of Ira and Nupur:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

Ira and Nupur started dating in 2020 and ever since they have been making headlines in news portals and tabloids.

