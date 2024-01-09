Home

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Aamir Khan's ex-wife sang a beautiful, romantic song for the bride and groom at the romantic dinner party in Udaipur - Watch viral video!

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Due to their wacky registered marriage on January 3, 2024, Ira Khan and her spouse Nupur Shikhare are making news everywhere. At Taj Lands End, the couple celebrated in private with friends and relatives. Shortly, Ira and Nupur will also get married traditionally in Udaipur, and they are excited about it. A new, never-before-seen video from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s mehendi ceremony on January 5, 2024, went viral. In the video, Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao dedicated a romantic song to the newlyweds and the internet is all hearts.

Speaking of which, Kiran can be heard singing the tune ‘Birds Of A Feather Flock Together‘ by Annie LeBlanc. Before beginning the couple’s wedding festivities, we witness Ira and Nupur dance to the same song during their dinner party. Kiran was dressed in a black saree and a shimmering blouse with wide sleeves. Nupur was dressed in cream-coloured pants and a light green formal shirt, while Ira was wearing a beautiful black velvet gown.

Kiran Rao Sings For Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Kiran Rao’s singing video received immense love on social media. Netizens dropped heart-eyes and hearts for her talent and skills. One of the users wrote, “Wow Kiran is so talented besides being a very intelligent women (sic).” Another user wrote, “Wow look at little one he hellping to his mom😍 (sic).” The third one wrote, “Her mama is also a happy lady 🤗 setting fire to this beautiful party night 💖🎉😂 (sic).”

In another video, Aamir Khan realized that his older son was absent because the song was dedicated to the bride’s brothers, Junaid and Azad. As a devoted parent, he took the stage and declared that Junaid was not present at the event. He then danced with Junaid after following the artist all the way to the corner where he was seated. We couldn’t help but beam with joy when we saw it.

Aamir Khan was spotted standing with his ex-wives, Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta alongside the bride and groom Ira and Nupur, in one of the videos. At the wedding ceremony, the family was joyfully smiling at shutterbugs on the red carpet. Aamir was first spotted standing next to Reena, but they subsequently repositioned for the cameras. Subsequently, the superstar was observed kissing Kiran Rao on the cheek when they were posing for pictures at his daughter’s wedding ceremony in Mumbai.

Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan engaged in an intimate ceremony in September 2022. The long-time lovers signed their marriage documents on January 3, 2024 in the lavish ceremony in Mumbai only. Attending the celebrations were son Junaid, ex-wife Kiran Rao, son Azad, and Reena Dutta, Aamir’s ex-wife and Ira’s mother.

