Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding Reception: Aamir Khan to Host 2500 Guests, 9 Different Cuisines And More at NMACC – Details OUT

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding Reception: Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding Reception: Aamir Khan, the bride's daughter has reportedly invited Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, The Ambanis, Bhatts and Deols for a lavish ceremony at the NMACC on January 14th, 2024.

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding Reception: Ira Khan, who is the daughter of the well-known actor Aamir Khan, recently tied the knot with her partner, Nupur Shikhare. Their lavish five-day Udaipur wedding, which took place from January 6 to January 10, was an extravagant show. On January 3, the pair registered in Mumbai to formally become husband and wife. Aamir Khan is getting ready to throw an amazing wedding reception on January 13, which will add to the festivities. Over 2500 visitors are expected for the gala event, which promises to be an amazing gastronomic experience with a wide variety of state cuisines.

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s NMACC Reception Guest List

Aamir Khan has cordially invited the elite of the business to Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s impending lavish wedding event, as reported by IndiaToday. Prominent figures that are expected to grace the event with their participation include Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, the Ambanis, the Kapoors, Bhatts, Deols, and many more. The Ambanis have kindly offered to organize this magnificent celebration at the NMACC location in Mumbai.

According to sources, the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) venue is getting ready to host a sizable crowd that is expected to number in the upper two thousand. The reception is expected to be a glamorous event that attracts the elite of the entertainment and business worlds.

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s NMACC Reception Lavish Menu

Aamir Khan is rumoured to have prepared a wide variety of dishes to pamper his guests at the lavish wedding celebration. With nine distinct state cuisines offered, the dining experience is sure to be varied. The Gujarati menu is supposed to be the star attraction, with a great variety of tastes that are enhanced by the addition of Maharashtrian and Lucknowi dishes.

