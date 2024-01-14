Home

Aamir Khan hosted his daughter Ira Khan and son-in-law Nupur Shikhare's lavish reception on Saturday night where Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and several others made stylish appearances - WATCH

Ira Khan – Nupur Shikhare Wedding Reception: Following Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s Udaipur celebration, the couple threw a star-studded wedding reception on Saturday at NMACC, Mumbai. Many Bollywood A-list celebrities attended the star-studded event, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and others. The King Khan attended the post-wedding ceremony alongside his wife, Gauri Khan. In one of the viral videos, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri pose with Aamir. They were also seen chatting with the ‘Laal Singh Chadha‘ actor. The ‘Dunki‘ star donned a black waistcoat, matching jacket, matching black pants, and a white shirt for the Ira-Nupur’s reception. Gauri Khan, on the other hand, was spotted in a golden and maroon-coloured chic outfit.

Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Arrive For Ira-Nupur’s Reception

Salman Khan showed up for his co-star Aamir’s daughter Ira’s reception. The ‘Tiger 3’ star wore a black suit with style, accessorizing with a subtle chain and an embellished belt. His fans dropped fire and heart-eye emojis for him in the comment section.

Salman Khan’s Swag at Ira-Nupur’s Reception

It was on January 3rd that Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare legally became husband and wife after they signed their wedding papers in the presence of their friends and family members. Aamir Khan hosted a party with prominent figures like Mukesh and Nita Ambani. After that, the newlyweds took a plane to Udaipur for a five-day-long celebration that began with their mehendi ceremony and featured a sangeet, a pyjama party, and a Christian wedding ceremony.

