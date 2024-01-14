Home

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding Reception: Veterans Rekha, Hema Malini And Saira Banu Turn BFF, Fans Say ‘Yaado Ki Baarat’ – WATCH

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding Reception: Veterans Rekha, Hema Malini and Saira Banu steal the show at Aamir Khan's daughter's special day in Mumbai - WATCH

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding Reception: Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira exchanged wedding vows with her longtime beau Nupur Shikhare. The couple’s ‘white wedding took place in Udaipur on Wednesday, following a registration ceremony held in Mumbai on January 3. The ‘Laal Singh Chaddha‘ actor threw a lavish celebration for his friends and colleagues from film, business and sports industry at the BKC Jio Centre on Sunday. The event witnessed Bollywood A-listers, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and several others. Ira and Nupur’s reception also marked the reunion of former actors Saira Banu, Hema Malini, and Rekha.

When the idols ran into one other on the red carpet, they gave each other heartfelt welcomes. For the photos, they joyfully posed together as well. Saira Banu chose a blue suit, but Rekha and Hema Malini looked stunning in sarees.

Saira Banu, Hema Malini, And Rekha at Ira-Nupur’s Wedding Reception – WATCH

Aamir’s ‘Lagaan’ director Ashutosh Gowariker, his Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Naga Chaitanya, and his Dil Chahta Hai director Farhan Akhtar (together with wife and actor Shibani Dandekar) were among the other celebrities who attended the celebration. Ira and Nupur’s post-wedding celebration was also attended by Sharman Joshi, Riteish Deshmukh, Anil Kapoor, AR Rahman, Manoj Joshi, Jaaved Jaffrey, and Dilip Joshi.

About the hosts, Aamir Khan and his relatives wore extravagant outfits. Actor Imran Khan, who is Ira’s cousin, also made a point of attending the event. On the red carpet, the whole Khan family took pictures. However, Kiran Rao, Aamir’s ex-wife, missed from the event due to her bad health. Aamir posed with his son and aspiring actor Junaid Khan, his first wife, Reena Dutta, nephew Imran Khan, sister Nikhat Khan, son Azad Rao Khan, and the groom Nupur’s family.

Ira donned a red-and-golden lehenga, while Aamir, matching with both Junaid and his son-in-law Nupur, wore a black bandhgala. Imran, however, dressed for the event in a black tuxedo. Ira and Nupur tied the wedding with dreamy Christian customs in Udaipur.

It is said that Nupur and Ira got to know one other during the COVID-19 lockdown when Aamir’s daughter was staying with her father and Nupur was training the superstar. The couple got engaged in November of last year.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.