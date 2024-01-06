Home

Entertainment

Ira Khan Nupur Shikhare Wedding: The Bride And Groom Head to Udaipur For Second Ceremony, Aamir Khan Joins – WATCH

Ira Khan Nupur Shikhare Wedding: The Bride And Groom Head to Udaipur For Second Ceremony, Aamir Khan Joins – WATCH

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: The newlyweds head to Udaipur, Rajasthan for their second wedding ceremony. Aamir Khan reaches the destination with son Azad.

Ira Khan Nupur Shikhare Wedding: The Bride And Groom Head to Udaipur For Second Ceremony, Aamir Khan Joins - WATCH

Ira Khan Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and her longtime beau signed their marriage documents in Mumbai on January 3, 2024. The couple is all set to tie the knots in style in Udaipur. Ira and Nupur will reportedly do pheras in Udaipur and complete the wedding festivities post registering their marriage. On Friday afternoon, Ira and Nupur were spotted leaving the airport while holding hands. The pair was observed walking into the airport together and grinning at the photographers. Reena Dutta, Ira’s mother, was also observed strolling behind the pair. The bride’s father and superstar Aamir was also heading to Udaipur with his son Azad.

Trending Now

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Reach Udaipur – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

You may like to read

Aamir was seen in a red short kurta along with flared jeans. The ‘PK’ actor flashed his biggest smile as he posed with his son Azad. The celebrations will officially commence on January 7, 2024.

Aamir Khan Arrives With Son Azad:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

According to IndiaToday’s report, 176 hotel rooms have been reserved for the family and friends of the bride and groom. The royal wedding is expected to draw about 250 guests. The three-day celebration will take place from January 7 to January 10, during which time families and other visitors will start to arrive. The Taj Aravali Resorts is where the events will be held. A presidential glass box suite has been reserved by the actor. The room’s expansive view of the picturesque surroundings is its greatest feature.

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding Festivities in Mumbai

On Wednesday at Taj Lands End in Mumbai, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare exchanged vows in front of family and friends. Nupur forwent the customary baraat on his special day and was observed sprinting through the streets in only a vest and shorts to get to the location. He proceeded to sign the marriage documents in his athleisure. Social media videos showed Nupur and Ira exchanging vows in front of applauding guests. Neeta and Mukesh Ambani were also spotted travelling to Mumbai for the wedding.

The wedding celebration scheduled for January 13 in Mumbai is expected to be attended by several celebrities, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Rajkumar Hirani. For the unversed, Ira and Nupur got engaged in November 2023 after dating for more than three years.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.