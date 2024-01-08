Home

Entertainment

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s Udaipur Wedding Invite: Welcome Dinner to Wedding Vows, Check Day-Wise Festivities And Venue Details

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s Udaipur Wedding Invite: Welcome Dinner to Wedding Vows, Check Day-Wise Festivities And Venue Details

Ira Khan-Nupur Shihare registered their marriage on January 3. The day-wise itinerary from the Udaipur wedding has been shared by the bride herself - Check dinner timings and wedding vows details!

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Udaipur Wedding Invite: Welcome Dinner to Wedding Vows, Check Day-Wise Festivities And Venue Details

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s Udaipur Wedding: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and her longtime beau Nupur Shikhare registered their marriage on January 3rd in Mumbai. The couple is currently in Udaipur with their family and close friends for a three-day celebration at the Taj Lake Palace. The bride shared a sneak peek of her wedding invitation on Instagram on Sunday giving fans a preview of what to expect from her impending nuptials. An evening welcome supper and mehendi ceremony are scheduled, according to the invite. The 8th will be a pyjama party, and the 9th will be the sangeet ceremony. The 10th is the scheduled traditional ceremony, during which the couple will reaffirm their vows.

Trending Now

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Udaipur Wedding Invite:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by indiacom (@indiadotcom)

You may like to read

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding Guest List

The lavish celebration is set to take place at the Taj Aravali Resorts in Udaipur, where 176 hotel rooms have been leased for the bride, groom, family, and attendees, as was previously reported. The celebrations are scheduled to begin on January 7 with guest arrival and culminate on January 10 with the closing celebrations, with an estimated 250 attendees.

On January 3, Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Azad Rao Khan, Junaid Khan, Imran Khan, Zayn Marie, and other guests attended the wedding of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. Lekha Washington, Imran’s rumoured girlfriend, was also present. In addition, Ira and Nupur’s friends Prajakta Koli and Mithila Palkar attended the wedding festivities.

Meet The Bride Ira Khan And Groom Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan and his ex-wife, Reena Dutta’s daughter is the CEO and founder of Agatsu Foundation, a mental health assistance group. The groom, Nupur Shikhare is a well-known athlete, consultant, and fitness instructor, on the other hand.

In 2020, during the lockdown, Ira and Nupur happened to meet paths. Nupur Shikhare knelt down to ask Ira Khan to marry her in September of 2022 while bicycling. Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Imran Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and others attended the intimate ceremony that announced their engagement in November 2022.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.