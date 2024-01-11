Home

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s White Wedding in Udaipur: Couple Ties Knot in Christian-Inspired Ceremony, See Photos And Videos

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Magical White Wedding Unveils Moments of Pure Bliss in Udaipur. See Videos And Photos Here.

Udaipur witnessed the enchanting wedding of Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan, and Nupur Shikhare in a mesmerising white wedding ceremony. The couple, radiating joy and love, took their vows in an intimate Christian-inspired ceremony, creating a spectacle that left guests in awe. The first glimpses of their wedding have surfaced, showcasing the newlyweds walking down the aisle hand-in-hand, immersed in the bliss of their newfound journey together. Ira, adorned in a white gown with delicate sheer detailing, exuded elegance. Completing her look with a tiara, she embraced a minimal yet captivating bridal appearance. On the other hand, Nupur complemented her in a dapper light yellow suit, accentuating the simplicity and sophistication of the ceremony.

Inside the venue, videos and photos from the heartfelt ceremony circulated on various paparazzi accounts, capturing Ira and Nupur’s magical moments. As Ira and Nupur strolled down the aisle, they were surrounded by beautiful flower petals as friends and family showered upon them.

The emotional presence of Aamir Khan added a poignant touch to the event. Seen wiping tears of joy and cheering for the couple, Aamir Khan’s overwhelming emotions reflected the profound significance of the occasion. The wedding was graced by the presence of Aamir’s ex-wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao Khan. Reena, Aamir’s first wife, also adorned the celebration, radiating grace in a traditional saree.

Please listen to the audio Everytime I say I’m gonna stop posting this “wedding” I come across something like this #AamirKhan #IraKhanWedding #IraKhan pic.twitter.com/DnXrceC8ly — Aylz | (@chupkarjaoyarr) January 11, 2024

On January 3, Ira and Nupur formalised their union through a registered marriage in Mumbai, surrounded by the warmth of friends and family. Post their enchanting wedding ceremony in Udaipur, buzz has it that the couple is gearing up to host a grand reception in Mumbai on January 13. The star-studded event is anticipated to be attended by Aamir Khan’s close friends and colleagues from both Bollywood and the South film industries.

