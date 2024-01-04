Home

Ira Khan-Nupur Wedding: Aamir Khan’s Sweet Gesture With Paparazzi Will Melt Your Heart, See Pics

Bollywood star Aamir Khan made a heart warming gesture with the paparazzi at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding. The actor took his time to click few pics with paparazzi's.

At Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s wedding, daddy Aamir Khan happily welcomed the paparazzi, with a beaming smile and struck a pose for the pictures with them. He also sought their blessings and wishes for the newly married couple. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare tied the knot on January 3, 2024. The couple began their journey of oneness taking their beautiful love story to the next phase of their lives. The newly married couple posed for their beautiful moments as their wedding photos made the headlines on social media.

Aamir Khan Whole-Heartedly Sat With Paparazzi For Clicking Pictures

The grand wedding was attended by the Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani along with his wife Nita Ambani. Fans, eagerly looking forward to this significant event, were delighted to witness the couple’s first public appearance as they posed for photographs, now officially married. Enhancing the festive mood, Aamir Khan, the bride’s father, happily stepped out to greet the photographers and create lasting memories with them.

After the wedding ceremony of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, Aamir Khan, the proud father of the bride, appeared with a joyful and thankful expression. Aamir looked elegantly handsome in a beige kurta and pink turban. He personally greeted and warmly shook hands with all the paparazzi present to cover the wedding festivities, expressing his happiness and requesting blessings for the newlyweds.

Take a look at Aamir Khan’s Heart Warming Gesture With The Paparazzi- Watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

In a heartwarming gesture, the PK actor sat down with his son Junaid Khan and the group of paparazzi, engaging in a moment of camaraderie and taking pictures together. This delightful interaction showcased the actor’s gratitude towards the media and added a touch of warmth to the celebratory atmosphere. Check out the heartening moments captured during this post-wedding interaction.

Here’s Another Video Of Aamir Khan Posing With The Paparazzi:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

This pleasant interaction highlighted the actor’s appreciation for the media and brought a feeling of warmth to the celebratory atmosphere. Aamir, dressed in a beige kurta and a pink turban, looked incredibly elegant.

After the photos and videos were shared on social media, likes and comments poured in from all directions. One fan commented, ‘Aamir Khan looks majestic and exceptionally beautiful in our outfit. Wishing the family a very joyful time! Thank you for allowing us to be a part of this happy occasion! (sic).’ Another fan added, ‘The proud father wearing a pink turban looks so happy, it’s a big day for Aamir Khan, and the outfit is perfect too… happy for them (sic).’

