Ira Khan Turns Blushy Bride in White Lehenga For Her Mehendi After The Romantic Dinner Night in Black – See Viral Pics

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Mehendi Ceremony: The bride looks breathtaking in her pastel-coloured lehenga for her pre-wedding festivity - See inside photos!

Ira Khan Mehendi Ceremony: Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding festivities are currently taking place at the Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur. Following a romantic welcome dinner party, the bride’s Mehendi look became widely popular on social media. In Ira Khan’s latest Instagram story, she was spying on her logistics staff as she was getting ready and they were conversing on the walkie-talkie. The video also gave a glimpse of her dreamy Mehendi look. She was getting her hair and makeup done whilst wearing a white embroidered blouse with gold and pearl jewellery.

Ira Khan’s Pre-Wedding Look – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by indiacom (@indiadotcom)

Social media users dropped hearts and fire emojis in the comment section. Many also asked if the wedding festivities were still going on. One of the users wrote, “Ab yeh kya hai.” Another user wrote, “Goofy bride in the house.”

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s Romantic Dinner Party

Ira accessorized with a basic necklace to pair with his black gown and thigh-high slit for the previous dinner gathering. Nupur donned a waistcoat and tie that matched her black shirt and pants. Pictures of them posing with other guests show that Ira’s cousin Zayn Marie Khan and actor Mithila Palkar were also present.

Nupur looked sharp in his three-piece black suit, while Ira looked sophisticated in an all-black velvet midi dress. Ira paired her tube dress with a dainty choker necklace. She used a dark matte lip colour and smoky eyes loaded with eyeliner for her glam look. Her wedding glow was hard to miss, and she wore her hair free.

The daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, his first wife, is Ira Khan. In addition, she has an elder brother named Junaid Khan. Ira and Nupur are currently enjoying their union in Udaipur after being legally married on January 3. On January 10, they are anticipated to take a customary vow.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.