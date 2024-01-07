Ira Khan’s Mehendi Ceremony: Aamir Khan Shakes a Leg With Ex-Wife Reena Dutta in Udaipur – WATCH

Home

Recently, Aamir Khan and his ex-wife groove together on folk song on daughter Ira Khan's Mehndi function. Take a look at the viral video here.

Ira Khan has been grabbing the headlines ever since she tied the knot with fitness coach, consultant, and accomplished athlete Nupur Shikhare. The couple tied the knot in Udaipur. The event was a star-studded event with several friends and family members attending the destination wedding. Footage from her mehendi celebration has emerged on the internet. Aamir Khan was spotted dancing with his former wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. Despite Aamir’s attempts to encourage his son, Junaid Khan, to join in the dance, Junaid attempted to avoid participating.

A video was shared by folk singer Ashu Sharma, where she can be seen singing a wedding song. The video further shows Aamir Khan donning a black colour tee with pants. The actor was seen dancing with his ex-wives. Also, the actor was seen greeting everyone at the function. Suddenly realizing that his son Junaid was missing, he attempted to get him to dance, but Junaid managed to escape. Azad Rao was also spotted dancing with his parents, and fans quickly shared their comments.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs. Ashu Sharma (@singer_ashusharma)

For the unversed, Ira and Nupur registered their marriage on January 03, 2024. Now, the couple is having a full-fledged traditional wedding in Udaipur. The event is filled with close family and friends. The wedding festivities are set to take place at the Taj Aravali Resort, which is located on Kodiyat Road in Udaipur, from January 8 to 10. The entire hotel consists of 176 rooms and has been reserved for approximately 250 guests.

Following the wedding in Jaipur, the couple will host a grand reception on January 13, 2024, at the BKC Jio Centre. The invitation has been given to various Bollywood celebs and politicians. Several B-town celebs such as Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Juhi Chawla, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, and others, are expected grace the reception.

