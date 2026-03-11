Home

Iran‑US‑Israel war: Ajith Kumar safely returns to Chennai after being stuck in UAE, video goes viral

Tamil cinema icon Ajith Kumar has finally touched down in Chennai after several days of travel uncertainty in the UAE triggered by sudden flight cancellations across the Gulf due to the escalating Iran‑US‑Israel conflict.

Ajith Kumar safely returns to India

A video surfaced on Ajith’s fan page on X formerly Twitter showing actor arriving at Chennai International Airport. In the clip, he is seen unloading luggage from trolley and supervising his team as bags are arranged properly before quietly leaving in vehicle without interacting with photographers or fans gathered at the airport.

Stranded in UAE amid regional tensions

Earlier in March, Ajith was reported stuck in Dubai while training in Abu Dhabi ahead of next racing event. Flights out of UAE were suspended following military escalation between US, Israel and Iran. Manager confirmed actor was safe and in good health despite travel uncertainty.

Situation impacted not just Ajith but several travelers including members of film fraternity and tourists in Gulf region. Airports remained busy while officials worked on evacuation plans for stranded passengers.

Middle East conflict details and impact

Conflict escalated when US and Israel launched joint missile strike on Iran reportedly killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In retaliation Iran targeted American bases across Middle East and military targets in Israel.

Airspace closure followed across Gulf countries including UAE, Qatar and Jordan forcing suspension of commercial flights and evacuation of foreign tourists. Since February 28 many casualties reported across Gulf including seven civilians with one victim being 11-year-old girl in Kuwait. Escalation affected lives of residents plus travelers significantly.

Ajith Kumar’s upcoming projects

Despite recent travel hurdles Ajith is preparing for upcoming action film AK 64 directed by Adhik Ravichandran who also directed hit Good Bad Ugly in 2025. Production is scheduled to start February 2026 after his racing season with tentative release expected mid‑2026. Fans are eagerly awaiting his return both on screen plus on racing tracks.

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar is back home safely after days of travel uncertainty in UAE caused by Middle East conflict. Fans shared excitement online as video of his airport exit went viral. Meanwhile actor prepares for next racing event and upcoming film AK 64 while keeping focus on professional commitments.

