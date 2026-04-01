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Bad News for Shah Rukh Khan, King movies Dubai shoot cancelled due to Middle East War - Release date postponed?

Bad News for Shah Rukh Khan, King movie’s Dubai shoot cancelled due to Middle East War – Release date postponed?

US-Iran War in Dubai: Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie 'King' shooting is cancelled. To ensure the safety of the cast and crew, this schedule has been halted.

One of the most-awaited big films is Shah Rukh Khan’s King. It has been in the works for a long time. A few months ago, Khan’s shooting was halted due to an injury. Now, news has emerged of another halt in filming. This time, the ongoing war in the Middle East has caused the delay. A portion of King was scheduled to be shot in Dubai in April; however, the war in Dubai and the surrounding region has created significant uncertainty. Consequently, the Dubai shoot has been cancelled, and the film will now be shot on sets stalled in Mumbai.

The US-Iran War in Dubai creates a problem for Shah Rukh Khan

A report in Mid-Day revealed that a desert-based action sequence in King was scheduled to be shot in Dubai starting April 9th. The schedule was expected to be completed within a week. The makers had obtained all the necessary permissions for the shoot, and preparations were complete. However, to ensure the safety of the cast and crew, this schedule has been canceled.

A source stated that due to a change in plans, the makers are now recreating a desert set in Mumbai. This set has been erected in Vile Parle, Mumbai, to ensure the shoot can be completed without interruption. Director Siddharth Anand has planned the action sequences in “King” on a grand scale. While the Dubai shoot was canceled, the Mumbai set is said to be very realistic. Shooting on the set will also give the director better control over lighting and other elements.

Previously, in July-August 2025, Shah Rukh Khan’s shooting was halted due to an injury. It was revealed that he had suffered a strain during an action sequence and had to travel to the US for treatment, where doctors advised him to rest for a month. Shah Rukh Khan returned to shooting in November.

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No one can control the conditions in Dubai or the Middle East. But whether the Mumbai set will be able to convincingly recreate a real desert feel is a big question. Another question lingers in fans’ minds: will King, which has had its shooting halted twice, be ready to hit the big screen on time? The film is scheduled for release on December 24, 2026. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, will also be making her debut in King. The film stars Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, and Jaideep Ahlawat.

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