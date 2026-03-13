Home

Iran-US-Israel War: After being stuck for long, Lara Dutta safely reaches India from Dubai; says it ‘felt like Airlift 2’

Bollywood star Lara Dutta, who was stuck in Dubai with her 14‑year‑old daughter amid the Iran‑US‑Israel conflict, has reached India safely, recounting a harrowing few days before she could secure her journey back home.

Actress Lara Dutta recently returned to India after days of uncertainty in Dubai as tensions escalated between the US, Iran and Israel. Fans had watched closely as she shared glimpses of her situation online, revealing challenges she faced while ensuring safety for her daughter Saira. Her journey drew comparisons to high-stakes evacuation films, with Lara admitting it felt like she was living through Airlift 2.

What did Lara Dutta say?

Lara had moved to Dubai so her daughter could train with a tennis coach. With her husband Mahesh Bhupathi away in London for work, she and Saira were alone when news of bombings around Jebel Ali Port escalated anxiety. Every day brought new uncertainty, forcing Lara to make quick decisions about staying put or seeking safer travel options. Proximity to a conflict zone made daily life tense and stressful.

Lara Dutta’s journey from Dubai to India

Deciding to reunite with family, Lara and Saira embarked on a two-hour drive to Fujairah, only to learn that Fujairah Port and a nearby oil refinery had been bombed a day prior.

Despite fear and uncertainty, Lara kept calm, joking about feeling like part of Airlift 2. At the airport, she could hear explosions in the distance, adding tension to every step toward boarding a flight. Airlines played a crucial role in facilitating safe evacuation, making the experience manageable despite surrounding dangers.

Lara emphasized potential emotional effects on children exposed to such stressful situations. She expressed concern that her daughter might carry some trauma from witnessing explosions and traveling through risky zones.

More about the ongoing war

As of March 13, 2026, conflict between United States Israel and Iran has escalated into a full-scale regional war following coordinated air strikes on February 28. The initial assault killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who was succeeded by his son Mojtaba Khamenei. Operation Epic Fury has targeted over 5,500 sites across Iran including nuclear facilities and missile bases.

In response, Iran and its allies have launched massive missile barrages at Israel and US bases while disrupting Strait of Hormuz causing global energy shocks and record oil prices. Apart from Lara Dutta, other Indian celebrities including Sonal Chauhan, Esha Gupta, Ajith Kumar and Vishnu Manchu also found themselves stranded in Dubai. While Ajith, Sonal and Esha have safely returned, updates on Vishnu remain pending.

