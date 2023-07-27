Home

Irish Singer Sinéad O’Connor Dies at 56, Family Releases Official Statement

Sinéad O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter, became a superstar in her mid-20s. She was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions. RIP!

London: Sinéad O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s and was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” the singer’s family said in a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. No cause was disclosed.

— The story is being updated

