Actor Irrfan Khan‘s mother Sayeeda Begum passed away on Saturday morning in India and the actor, unable to fly down amid the coronavirus scare, attended the funeral through video conferencing. The actor has been undergoing treatment for cancer in New York for over a year. Irrfan couldn’t fly back home to Jaipur as international flights are suspended due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. A report in DNA revealed that he paid his last respect to his mother through video conferencing. Also Read - Irrfan Khan's Mother Sayeeda Begum Passes Away at 95, Actor Unable to Fly Back to India

Irrfan’s mother was 95 years old when she breathed her last at her residence in Beniwal Kanta Colony in Jaipur. She had been sick for a long time and died due to age-related ailments. As reported by the daily, the last rites were performed on Saturday evening at Chungi Naka graveyard on the outskirts of Jaipur. Only a few members of the family were present during the funeral. Also Read - Irrfan Khan's Spirit And Will to Fight is Next Level, Says Angrezi Medium Co-Star Deepak Dobriyal

Irrfan had recently talked about his mother and how she never let him chase his dreams. In an interview, while promoting his then-upcoming film Angrezi Medium, the actor revealed that his mother always wanted him to be with her and that used to hurt him a lot. Also Read - Irrfan Khan's Son Babil on Self-Quarantine For 14 Days in Madh Island as he Returns Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

“The crisis is of the father, not of the child, in this scenario. My mother was sure she wanted me not to chase my dream and stay with her, which, I recall, gave me a lot of heartache. The culmination of Champak’s decision is perhaps what I would have wanted my mother to do. Let the child fly,” he said.