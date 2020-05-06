Late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan could possibly be starring in a movie about pandemics, filmmaker Anand Gandhi has revealed in a latest interview. Irrfan Khan passed away after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour last week. Also Read - Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Khan Shares Throwback Video of His Dad Taking Dip in Ice Cold Water- Watch

The director said that he was developing a script based on women scientists, fighting a contagion. Titled Emergence, the film would have featured Irrfan, the filmmaker told Mumbai Mirror. He revealed, “Irrfan and I drove to Pune once and became friends over the years… We explored the possibility of his presence in Tumbbad before the final script and schedule changed things. He’d have been in Emergence too. I wish I had created something with him.” Also Read - Mumbai Artist Ranjit Dahiya Pays Tribute to Irrfan Khan by Making His Huge Fresco in Mumbai Street

Gandhi had also roped in Larry Brilliant as an executive producer for the film. Larry had worked on the teams that helped eradicate smallpox and controlled polio. “Like a detective, he figures out the epicentre of a pandemic and calculates the R-naught of the contagion, which is a measure of how many people it can infect.”Gandhi said that he is collaborating with an American studio on the ‘big-budget’ project, and that his script has been very prophetic. “My script predicted the rise of rightwing politics, storage crisis for scientific data, paleomicrobe releasing from thawing of the Arctic and behavioural changes brought on by a pandemic,” he said. Also Read - 'There Was Something About His Smile'! Anil Kapoor Pays Most Beautiful Tribute to Irrfan Khan in Throwback Photos

However, the filmmaker feels that it is a huge loss for the film industry and he feels bad that he could not make a movie with the late actor Irrfan Khan.

He was last seen in Angrezi Medium co-starring Deepak Dobriyal, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Dimple Kapadia.