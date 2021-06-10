Mumbai: Late Legendary actor Irrfan Khan‘s elder son Babil Khan on Thursday shared a few unseen pictures of his father and actor. Along with the post, he revealed that how Irrfan never wanted to belong to this world. Calling his family ‘weird and strange’ in a nostalgic post, Babil penned a long emotional caption: “Our family is one strange family. Worst was comparing to the “image” of perfect neighbors. You’re all weird families, and that is one of the most beautiful things about us humans. Our undeniable fear of having no clue on what to do but still pursuing, denying that fear instead.” Also Read - Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Pens A Note For His Mom: No One Cares, Except My Mumma

Babil continued the post mentioning that Irrfan never belonged to this world: "My family; a Thespis father not wanting to belong to this world, a perfectionist writer/warrior mother that fights with the same passion she loves, an ingenious brother that can find relatable patterns in economics to music, and me, a kid who loves to cry watching children/family animation films. In the chaos where I find myself lost, engrossed in doubt, feeling like a blob of cheese on the couch, I take a moment and look around, pay attention to people, instead of seeking it for a second. You know? Our family, we couldn't fill a glass of water without spilling, but sometimes all we need is a little backup, and there is no shame in asking for that from the people that love you the most, acknowledge their love. The most important part though, at the end of it all, is to take that chance to tell them that you love them back. Never take your chances for granted."

Take a look at the post shared by Babil:

The post left netizens emotional. "This post is everything," a user commented. "Too much depth. Miss your father," another one wrote.

Irrfan Khan died in April last year, after battling a long fight with cancer. He was 53 when he breathed his last.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Babil is all set to make his acting debut with the feature film Qala, Anushka Sharma’s Netflix film.