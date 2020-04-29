Actor Irrfan Khan is no more. He died at the age of 54, after being admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday, where was under observation for colon infection. In 2018, he was announced that he’d been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour. Also Read - RIP, Irrfan Khan! Actor's Journey From a 2-Minute Role in Salaam Bombay to Hollywood

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar confirms the bad news on Twitter. He wrote, "My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute."

— Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter to share, "Shocked to hear of the demise of Irrfan Khan, one of the most exceptional actors of our time. May his work always be remembered and his soul rest in peace".

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 29, 2020

The actor’s spokesperson said in a statement, “‘I trust I have surrendered’ – These were some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words, he had said, ‘As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it.’”

Irrfan Khan was admitted to the ICU on April 28 following a colon infection. However, the actor’s health deteriorated, and he breathed his last on April 29.