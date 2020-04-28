Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan is admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after he suffered from pulmonary issue. The 54-year-old actor, who was reported to be in New York for his cancer treatment, is in fact in Mumbai and has been unwell. The Angrezi Medium star lost his mother earlier this week and was unable to attend the funeral due to the coronavirus lockdown. However, he attended the funeral over a video call. Also Read - Stay at Home: Mumbai Police Asks Cops Above 55 to Remain Indoors After 3 Die of COVID-19

Irrfan is currently living in Mumbai with wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons, Babil and Ayan, who are in hospital with him.

In 2018, Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour for which he is getting treated abroad. The actor was last seen in Angrezi Medium and was given an early streaming release after the nationwide coronavirus lockdown forced theatres to shut down.

Recently, Irrfan’s co-star Deepak Dobriyal opened up on actor’s spirit to fight and said, “Once I called him after knowing about his condition and asked him ‘Irrfan bhai, yeh jo role mila hai, upar wale ne jo yeh role diya, ab kya karenge, ise kaise dekh rahe hain.’ And he said, ‘arey haan bhai, ab upar waale ne bol diya hai, ab laga process, hunar nikal, craft, jitna bhi, ab dikha.’ I heard that and I became emotional that he said such things with humour and wit. His perseverance and will to fight is next level.”

For the unversed, Irrfan has been associated with many international films such as Slumdog Millionaire, A Mighty Heart, Jurassic World, Life of Pi and The Amazing Spider-Man.

His some of the commercial hits include Piku, The Lunchbox, Hindi Midium. He turned a producer in 2017 with Qarib Qarib Singlle along with wife Sutapa.