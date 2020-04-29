Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan was laid to rest at Mumbai’s Versova burial ground, at 3 pm on Wednesday. An official statement from his spokesperson said, “Irrfan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3 pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away. We pray for his peace and we hope he’s in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strong in this loss”. Also Read - 'Loss to World of Cinema And Theatre,' Tweets PM Modi on Demise of Actor Irrfan Khan

National Award-winning actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last early on Wednesday at the age of 54. Irrfan was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection earlier this week. However, unfortunately, he succumbed to his ailment. The actor is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons Babil and Ayan.

The actor, diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, was still recovering from the disease after extensive treatment in London. The actor was taking baby steps back into the acting world. He recovered well enough to complete the shoot of Angrezi Medium, which was incidentally the last film to hit the screens in India before the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

A couple of days back, there had been reports that the actor had attended the funeral of his mother Saeda Begum via video conferencing. She had died on Saturday, April 25.

