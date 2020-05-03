Television actor Annup Soni shared a video clip from his show Tere Mere Saone co-starring late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan and revealed that he never wanted to do mediocre work for money. Also Read - Mithila Palkar Pays Tribute to Kaarwaan Co-Star Irrfan Khan With This Heartfelt Video, Watch

Sharing a clip of the video on micro-blogging site Twitter, Ammup wrote, "Irrfan bhai always belived in doing credible and work of a certain standard…In this scene I am trying to convince him to do some mediocre work but he refuses here tooSmiling face with smiling eyes ..Bhai you will be in our memories forever…@irrfank #IrrfanKhanRIP #Irrfan."



Irrfan Khan and Annup Soni worked togeher in popular show Tere Mere Sapne. The show was helmed by Ashoke Pandit. The news of Irrfan Khan’s demise came as a shock to the country. Irrfan Khan was one of the most talented actors in the industry who is known for his great contribution to Indian cinema as well as Hollywood.

Sharing the actor’s journey with the battle with cancer, Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar in a statement said, “How can I write this as a family statement when the whole world is taking it as a personal loss? How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve. Funnily, our life was a masterclass in acting, so when the dramatic entry of the ‘uninvited guests’ happened, I had by then learnt, to see a harmony in the cacophony. The doctor’s reports were like scripts which I wanted to perfect, so I never miss any detail that he sought for in his performance.”