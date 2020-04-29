New Delhi: In his more or less controversy-free Bollywood career, actor Irrfan Khan once ruffled a few feathers. It was in 2016. Another Ramzan. The actor was promoting his film Madaari. During an interaction, Irrfan had denounced the practice of Ramzan fast. Also Read - Deepak Dobriyal Recalls Old Chat With Irrfan Khan, Says 'He Dealt With His Condition With Humour And Wit'

This was what the actor had said:

"Rather than fasting during Ramzan, people should self-introspect. Animals are being slaughtered on the name of qurbaani during Muharram. We, Muslims, have made a mockery of Muharram. It is meant for mourning and what we do? Take out (tajiya) processions," he said.

“Why Muslims are silent against the issue of terrorism. People should also question the politicians over this issue,” he said.

His comments drew the ire of the religious leaders. “It would be better if he concentrates on his film career and not make random statements about our religion. He is doing this just for the publicity of his upcoming movie,” Maulana Abdul Wahid Khatri, state secretary of Jamaat-e-Ulema-e-Hind had said.