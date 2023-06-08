Home

‘Irrfan Khan Was Very Sexy…’: Karan Johar Regrets Not Working With Actor, And Lacking ‘Understanding’ to Cast Him

Karan Johar talks about Irrfan Khan in a book written by a journalist on the life of the late actor. He says he never had the understanding or bandwidth to make a film that could do justice to Irrfan's career.

Karan Johar on not working with Irrfan Khan (Photo: IANS)

Karan Johar’s statements on Irrfan Khan: Filmmaker Karan Johar regrets not working with legendary actor Irrfan Khan. The director spoke to the author of a book written on the late actor when he recalled all the missed opportunities and the time when he felt like he was not making cinema worthy of justifying Irrfan’s immense talent. He also called him ‘sexy’.

As mentioned in the book, he said he never wanted to put a ‘blotch’ on the late actor’s career. KJo, as he is popularly called, added that he also lacked the understanding of making the kind of cinema that could suit the brilliance of Irrfan as an actor. The filmmaker, as reported by the news agency PTI, said, “So while Irrfan Khan had this trajectory that began properly in 1998, and he had all those movies that were breaking through, I was busy making these big spectacle entertainers; I didn’t have the bandwidth or understanding of how to accommodate the magic and magnitude of Irrfan.”

‘IRRFAN KHAN HAD A SEX APPEAL’

Karan went on to talk about the actor’s ‘sex appeal’. He highlighted that not many could fathom it or even use it but Irrfan had a tremendous sex appeal which made him all the more intriguing on screen. “It’s very important to say that women found him sexy; he had tremendous sex appeal. You know, always, it’s the actors who do the more cerebral, intellectual, and critic-friendly cinema that you don’t associate with sex appeal, somehow. I think Irrfan Khan was very sexy, and it was a huge icing on his terrific talent cake,” he explained.

Irrfan, who began his career with the 1988 film ‘Salaam Bombay‘ was doing critically-acclaimed films like ‘Footpath‘ (2003), ‘Maqbool‘ (2003), ‘Aan: Men at Work’ (2004), ‘Rog‘ (2005), ‘Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota‘ (2006) and ‘Life in a… Metro‘ (2007), Karan was making films like ‘Kal Ho Na Ho‘ (2003), and ‘Dostana‘ (2008). He added that he could ‘never arrived at a screenplay, a film, a thought or an idea that would warrant the presence of the magnitude that Irrfan brought to the table.’ He said he could have never offered him a film that was mainstream but ‘substandard’.

KARAN JOHAR REGRETS NOT WORKING WITH IRRFAN KHAN

It was ‘Maqbool‘, a film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, that made Karan go bedazzled with Irrfan’s merit. He said he hadn’t met an actor who had everything ‘charisma, cinema intellect, presence, performance – all in equal’. The director said there was no way anyone could ‘slot’ Irrfan or ‘put him in a box’. However, he remembered that after the actor’s death during the pandemic in April 2020, he got around five scripts that he felt were meant for Irrfan. “I just feel terrible. And you know why those scripts came to my table now? Because now is the time that cinema is ready for that material and that material was all Irrfan Khan,” he explained.

While the 51-year-old filmmaker could never direct Irrfan, his Dharma Productions distributed the actor’s ‘The Lunchbox‘ in the year 2013. He said he can just take solace in the fact that he was associated with an Irrfan film in some capacity.

The excerpts were taken from the book titled ‘Irrfan: A Life in Movies’ which also features accounts from the late actor’s wife Sutapa Sikdar, his friend Vishal Bhardwaj and others on the life he lived.

