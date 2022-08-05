Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar’s emotional statement: Actor Irrfan Khan left a deep void in the hearts of his fans and family members when he passed away in April 2020. He was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer and died two years after he revealed his diagnosis in a heartbreaking post on social media. Irrfan’s wife, Sutapa Sikdar was his biggest support during his last days of treatment. In an interview with an entertainment portal now, she opened up on dealing with the devastating loss and how she keeps fidgeting with his medical files even today.Also Read - Irrfan Khan Birth Anniversary: Iconic Movie Dialogues Of Legendary Actor That Made A Mark In Our Hearts; Watch Video

Sutapa, who had met Irrfan during their days in the National School of Drama in the late 90s, revealed that she is dealing with the loss in her own way. While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, she mentioned that she still carries the entire log of the medical documents about Irrfan's cancer treatment and she keeps reading them to find out what went wrong.

Sutapa Sikdar recalls Irrfan had no symptoms of cancer

Sutapa said, "I want to protect myself now. Every night, I still have the whole suitcase and I can't let those medical files go. Every night I would read them again and again thinking 'Did I do something wrong?'" She added that it only took 15 days for their lives to turn unbearable from normal after Irrfan's diagnosis. "When we got to know, there were no symptoms. There were no symptoms and he was to leave for his shoot and there was slight uneasiness on his stomach and they got some tests done," she said.

Sutapa mentioned that her late husband had to undergo tons of tests in a very short span of time after which they got to know that his cancer had reached an advanced stage. “They said ok and get some more tests done and tests tests tests… So it all happened within say 15 days. And in 15 days, we came to know that its advanced stage of neuroendocrine cancer,” she revealed.

When Irrfan Khan said he only wanted to live for his wife

In his last interview with a news daily, Irrfan, during the release of his film Angrezi Medium, had said that he only wanted to love for his wife now. While speaking to Mumbai Mirror in 2020, he had said, “What to say about Sutapa? She is there 24/7. She has evolved in caregiving and if I get to live, I want to live for her. She is the reason for me to keep at it still.”

Apart from his wife Sutapa, Irrfan is survived by his two sons Babil and Ayan. May his soul rest in peace!