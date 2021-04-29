Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary: It will be a year to Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan’s death. He passed away on April 29, 2020, due to a colon infection. He was a fighter and was battling cancer for the past 2 years. Irrfan is known for his breakthrough performances in mostly Bollywood films. He will always be remembered for his remarkable contribution to the industry and his phenomenal performances in movies like Piku, Paan Singh Tomar, among several others. Also Read - When Irrfan Khan Told Son Babil 'I am Going to Die' a Few Days Before Death

Irrfan Khan was one of the actors who brought some quality cinema which were not so popular due to the marketing gimmicks of mainstream commercial movies, which these underrated ones can’t generally afford.

Here are 10 underrated /unpopular movies of Irrfan Khan you should not miss:

Haasil: The 2003 film features Irrfan Khan, Jimmy Shergill. This film is based in Allahabad where the student politics in the university takes a dirty turn. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, this movie has achieved cult status over the years.

Talvar: Irrfan Khan nails his performance as a CBI officer in this movie which will give you goosebumps. The movie is based on Arushi Murder Case.

Maqbool: Maqbool will always be remembered as one of Irrfan Khan’s best performances. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film, also starring Tabu, Pankaj Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri, is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth.

D-Day: directed by Nikkhil Advani, Irrfan played RAW agent Wali Khan, who has been on the lookout for Goldman. D-Day also features Rishi Kapoor, Arjun Rampal and Shruti Haasan.

Blackmail: Blackmail features Irrfan Khan, Kirti Kulhari, Arunoday Singh and Divya Dutta. Irrfan’s character Dev finds out that his wife is cheating on him. Blackmail depicts the life of a married man in his late 30s stuck in a full day-time job and unexciting life but things turn after he finds that his wife is having an extramarital affair.

Karwaan: It is a comedy-drama film written and directed by debutant Akarsh Khurana, and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Priti Rathi Gupta. The film stars Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar. It marks the Bollywood debut of Salmaan, and was also Khan’s penultimate film before his death on 29 April 2020.

Billu: Billu Barber, is a 2009 comedy-drama film by Priyadarshan. It stars Irrfan Khan and Lara Dutta, and features Shah Rukh Khan, Om Puri, Rajpal Yadav and Asrani in supporting roles.

Madaari: Directed by Nishikant Kamat, Madaari is allegedly based on the real-life event, taken place at the under-construction overhead Metro bridge on Andheri-Kurla Road in suburban Marol. It features Irrfan Khan.

Qarib Qarib Single: The beautiful, off-the-track love story will touch your heart. Irrfan, who is full of life and has a very positive outlook towards it, falls in love with a widow who is still trying to overcome her loss. It is not a film, its a beautiful journey.