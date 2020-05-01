The world has lost an actor and legend Irrfan Khan on Wednesday. His fans didn’t even leave a single second to message and pay tribute. The 54-year-old actor has left behind his legacy like no other. Messages like ‘finest actor of our times’, ‘You are still young, free’ and ‘artist never die’ started flooding all social media giants. It’s hard to believe that we won’t be able to see him now. Irrfan Khan fans are shocked and surprised to see the actor’s reply on Facebook DMs after he passed away. Also Read - Irrfan Khan's Wife Sutapa Sikdar Writes to Fans in an Emotionally Strong Post: "Life is Not Cinema And There Are no Retakes"

One of his fans wrote a message on Irrfan's personal messenger "RIP Irrfan sir! We lost a gem (with heart emoji)". In a fraction of second, he got a reply, "Thank you for touching my life in ways you never know..My riches don't lie in materialistic things..but truly in fans like you". In an initiative by Facebook, whoever will message Irrfan, he/she gets an automated reply. This will be the final message from Irrfan Khan's side to all his fans and will definitely bring a smile on your face.

Take a look:

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar also changed her Facebook profile picture with an adorable picture of herself hugging Irrfan and captioned: “I have not lost I have gained in every which way”. Sutapa shared a statement from Irrfan’s family to all those grieving over her husband’s demise.

She wrote, “How can I write this as a family statement when the whole world is taking it as a personal loss? How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve. Yet I want to try to fill in the things that people don’t already know. It’s unbelievable for us but I would put it in Irrfan’s words, “it’s magical” whether he is there or not there, and that’s what he loved, he never loved one dimensional reality. The only thing I have a grudge against him is; he has spoiled me for life. His strive for perfection doesn’t let me settle for ordinary in any thing. There was a rhythm which he always saw in everything, even in cacophony and chaos, so I have learnt to sing and dance to the music of that rhythm, even with my tone-deaf voice and two left feet. Funnily, our life was a masterclass in acting, so when the dramatic entry of the “uninvited guests” happened, I had by then learnt, to see a harmony in the cacophony. The doctor’s reports were like scripts which I wanted to perfect, so I never miss any detail that he sought for in his performance. We met some amazing people in this journey and the list is endless, but there are some whom I have to mention, our oncologist Dr. Nitesh Rohtogi (Max hospital Saket) who held our hand in the beginning, Dr. Dan Krell (UK), Dr. Shidravi (UK), my heartbeat and my lantern in the dark Dr. Sevanti Limaye (Kokilaben hospital). It’s difficult to explain what a wondrous, beautiful, overwhelming, painful and exciting this journey has been. I find this 2 and 1/2 years to have been an interlude, which had it’s own beginning, middle and culmination with Irrfan helming the role of the orchestra conductor, separate from the 35 years of our companionship, ours was not a marriage, it was a union. I see my little family, in a boat, with both my sons Babil and Ayaan, paddling it forward, with Irrfan guiding them “wahan nahi, yahan se modo” but since life is not cinema and there are no retakes, I sincerely wish my children sail this boat safely with their father’s guidance in mind and rockabye through the storm. I asked my children, if possible, they could sum up a lesson taught by their father that has been important to them;

Babil: ’Learn to surrender to the dance of uncertainty and trust your faith in the universe”

Ayaan: “Learn to control your mind and to not let it control you.”

Tears will flow as we will plant a raat ki rani tree, his favourite, to the place where you have put him to rest after a victorious journey. It takes time but it will bloom and the fragrance will spread and touch all the souls whom I won’t call them fans but family for years to come.” (sic)