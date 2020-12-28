Late actor Irrfan Khan‘s last film, The Song of Scorpions, is all set to release next year. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted about the same and wrote, “Irrfan’s last movie…The Song Of Scorpions – to release in 2021… Directed By Anup Singh… Presented By Panorama Spotlight and 70mm Talkies. (sic)” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Aamir Ali Recalls The Dreadful Year: How Could he go Away Like This?

The film also stars Iranian actor Golshifteh and veteran Bollywood actor Waheeda Rehman. It also had its premiere at the 70th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland in 2017. However, the film did not have a theatrical release yet and now, it will be releasing next year, however, the dates are not yet confirmed.

Irrfan, in the film, played a camel trader. Earlier this year, his son Babil shared a throwback picture of the late actor from the film, The Song of Scorpions. In the photo, he can be seen sitting in front of a camel with a big steel bowl placed between them. Babil captioned it, “He had this strange understanding of rain. I cannot compare it to anything that I have ever experienced. He could only explain it to me through the limits within what words would let him, but there was a connection that I cannot envelop even in the most beautiful language; only the desert could show, oh my god, what the rain did to him. (sic)”

Global star Irrfan Khan returned to Mumbai after his surgery and treatment in London. He had been battling cancer and his health worsened after a colon infection. He breathed his last in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on April 29. He is survived by his wife and two sons. He was last seen in Angrezi Medium co-starring Radhika Madan, Dimple Kapadia, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

He has starred in films such as Maqbool, Haasil, Paan Singh Tomar, Haider, Piku, The Lunchbox, Talvar, Salaam Bombay, Life Of Pi, The Amazing Spider-Man, Namesake, Inferno, Slumdog Millionaire, The Warrior among others.

