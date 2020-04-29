Actor Irrfan Khan lost the battle to neuroneuroendocrine tumour and passed away on Wednesday morning (April 29). A day before, he was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Mumbai due to colon infection. His health deteriorated and he left everyone mourning his death. Also Read - Irrfan Khan Laid to Rest at Mumbai's Versova Burial Ground

During his last moments, the Angrezi Medium star recalled his mother Saeeda Begum, who passed away a few days ago in Jaipur, whose last rites were attended by the actor on video call as he could not travel due to the lockdown. As per the reports in Peeping Moon, Irrfan told his wife Sutapa who was present in the room with son Babil, ex manager Asif and driver Hashmat that he felt his mother was close to him. He even said that he is certain that he has lost the battle and he is going to die. He said, "She is here in my room, mujhe lene aaye hai, dekho baithi hai mere paas".



The reports also suggests that the actor stopped respond;inng to the medicine at around 1 amlast night and that is when the plug was pulled off.

In 2018, Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour for which he was getting treated abroad. The actor’s demise sent shock waves across the country as people from cinema industry, politics, sports took to social media to express their condolences.



The actor is known for his work in international films such as Slumdog Millionaire, A Mighty Heart, Jurassic World, Life of Pi and The Amazing Spider-Man. His some of the commercial hits include Piku, The Lunchbox, Hindi Medium. He turned a producer in 2017 with Qarib Qarib Singlle along with wife Sutapa.