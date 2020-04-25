Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan’s mother Sayeeda Begum passes away on Saturday at the age of 95 in Jaipur. The Angrezi Medium star is out of the country for his cancer treatment and will be unable to fly back to India anytime soon. The funeral was held today evening in Jaipur. As per the reports, she died due to natural causes. Also Read - Irrfan Khan's Spirit And Will to Fight is Next Level, Says Angrezi Medium Co-Star Deepak Dobriyal

Sayeeda Begum belonged to the Nawab family of Tonk and resided in the Beniwal Kanta Krishna Colony. Also Read - Coronavirus: 'Situation Serious in Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Jaipur And West Bengal,' MHA Tells States

Speaking to SpotboyE, Piku director Shoojit Sircar said, “It’s very sad. I have yet to talk to him, though. I will be calling him.”He was quoted as saying, “ Also Read - Angrezi Medium Releases Again! This Time, Online, Due to Increase in COVID-19 Cases, Read Details

In 2019, Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour for which he is getting treated abroad. The actor was last seen in Angrezi Medium and was given an early streaming release after the nationwide coronavirus lockdown forced theatres to shut down.

Recently, Irrfan’s co-star Deepak Dobriyal opened up on actor’s spirit to fight and said, “Once I called him after knowing about his condition and asked him ‘Irrfan bhai, yeh jo role mila hai, upar wale ne jo yeh role diya, ab kya karenge, ise kaise dekh rahe hain.’ And he said, ‘arey haan bhai, ab upar waale ne bol diya hai, ab laga process, hunar nikal, craft, jitna bhi, ab dikha.’ I heard that and I became emotional that he said such things with humour and wit. His perseverance and will to fight is next level.”

Earlier, in an interview with TOI, Irrfan revealed how his character in the film makes some decisions that he always wanted his mothers to make for him when he was growing up. He was quoted as saying, “The crisis is of the father, not of the child, in this scenario. My mother was sure she wanted me not to chase my dream and stay with her, which, I recall, gave me a lot of heartache. The culmination of Champak’s decision is perhaps what I would have wanted my mother to do. Let the child fly!”