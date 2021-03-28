New Delhi: The 66th edition of the Filmfare Awards was given on March 27. While Thappad won seven trophies including the best film award, Gulabo Sitabo won six awards. Late actor Irrfan Khan also won the best actor in the leading role award for Angrezi Medium. Also Read - Farah Khan Gets Best Choreographer Filmfare Award And This One Is Special For Her, Here's Why

It was Irrfan Khan's son Babil who attended the award night to accept awards on behalf of his father. However, it seems like he was disappointed with what happened at the award show. He took to social media sharing his experience at the Filmfare. The aspiring actor claimed he was asked by seven journalists if he was high. "Just wanted to share with yall that I attended the Filmfare awards yesterday and 7 journalists asked me if I was high just because of the shape of my eyes. Well done guys. Great inquisitive research that you have conducted because I have been pure natural since I left university. Really good job. You made me feel so nice by telling me that my natural face looked like I was high. Thank you so much for that. I will use that look and make millions in Bollywood", he wrote on his Instagram story.

Irrfan's son Babil had earlier shared a glimpse of how he got ready for the award evening. He also shared a video on Instagram Stories in which he could be seen rubbing concealer on his face with a face massager. On the work front, Babil recently revealed that he is working on a new music album along with his brother.