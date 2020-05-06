Irrfan Khan’s eldest son Babil Khan has been sharing unseen pictures and videos of his late father on social media. Irrfan died last week in Mumbai after a two-year battle with a neuroendocrine tumor. Recently Babil took to Instagram to share throwback video of the 54-year-old actor when he took a dip in ice-cold water. In the video, Irrfan tells the camera ‘It is ice’. Also Read - Mumbai Artist Ranjit Dahiya Pays Tribute to Irrfan Khan by Making His Huge Fresco in Mumbai Street

In another video shared by Babil, Irrfan jumps inside the water for a swim and can be seen enjoying the moment. It seems like the video is from their last vacation. Also Read - 'There Was Something About His Smile'! Anil Kapoor Pays Most Beautiful Tribute to Irrfan Khan in Throwback Photos

A lot of emotional comments flooded the comment box. Satyajeet Dubey wrote, “❤️🎇🤗 thanks a lot for sharing this Babil!”. Anoop Soni commented with a heart emoji. Ishaan Khatter also commented with an emoji. Also Read - Irrfan Khan Never Did Mediocre Work For Money, Reveals Tere Mere Sapne Co-Star Annup Soni

Watch both the videos here:

In an emotional note to his fans, Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons wrote about keeping a smile on face and remember Irrfan by adding liveliness to life. The statement also mentioned how Irrfan always asked his sons to live their lives to the fullest and not let their minds control them. Sutapa described her marriage with Irrfan as a union and mentioned that Irrfan spoiled her in all these years. She said Irrfan’s fans are his family and they should stay strong to let him rest in peace.