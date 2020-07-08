Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise due to suicide has led to many debates on nepotism and how Bollywood works. Celebrities on social media have come forward to blame a section of people for being one of the reasons for Sushant’s depression. Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan who earlier posted on Instagram that people should not use Sushan’s death as a reason to debate on nepotism and everyone should stop investigating the reason because it only brings more despair. Babil said if people want to stand against nepotism, they should. But, don’t use Sushant’s death as an excuse. Also Read - After Sushant Singh Rajput, Irrfan Khan's Instagram Account Gets Memoralised

Now, on Wednesday, Babil again took to Twitter to share his childhood picture with dad Irrfan Khan and wrote a 350 words note for people to understand the real Bollywood. Being a student of cinema, Babil shared how Bollywood was not respected in world cinema. He wrote, "You know one of the most important things my father taught me as a student of cinema? Before I went to film school, he warned me that I'll have to prove my self as Bollywood is seldom respected in world cinema and at these moments I must inform about the indian cinema that's beyond our controlled Bollywood. Unfortunately, it did happen. Bollywood was not respected, no awareness of 60's – 90's Indian cinema or credibility of opinion. There was literally one single lecture in the world cinema segment about indian cinema called 'Bollywood and Beyond', that too gone through in a class full of chuckles. It was tough to even get a sensible conversation about the real Indian cinema of Satyajit Ray and K.Asif going. You know why that is? Because we, as the Indian audience, refused to evolve."

Babil Khan mentioned that how Irrfan Khan worked really hard to keep the art of acting alive. However, he was defeated at the box office. He slammed the industry for choosing hunks with six pack abs and using photoshopped item songs. "My father gave his life trying to elevate the art of acting in the adverse conditions of noughties Bollywood and alas, for almost all of his journey, was defeated in the box office by hunks with six pack abs delivering theatrical one-liners and defying the laws of physics and reality, photoshopped item songs, just blatant sexism and same-old conventional representations of patriarchy (and you must understand, to be defeated at the box office means that majority of the investment in Bollywood would be going to the winners, engulfing us in a vicious circle). Because we as an audience wanted that, we enjoyed it, all we sought was entertainment and safety of thought, so afraid to have our delicate illusion of reality shattered, so unaccepting of any shift in perception. All effort to explore the potential of cinema and its implications on humanity and existentialism was at best kept by the sidelines", adds Babil.

Babil further talks about the change in the industry after Sushant’s death. “Now there is a change, a new fragrance in the wind. A new youth, searching for a new meaning. We must stand our ground, not let this thirst for a deeper meaning be repressed again. A strange feeling beset when Kalki was trolled for looking like a boy when she cut her hair short, that is pure abolishment of potential. (Although I resent that Sushant’s demise has now become a fluster of political debates, but if a positive change is manifesting, in the way of the Taoist, we embrace it)”, he concluded.

Earlier, fans had asked Babil to unfollow star kids, to which he said, “brother, do you understand the pressure and expectations of being the son of someone who changed the acting in India cinema? I understand your frustration against nepotism, but there are two sides to every coin.”