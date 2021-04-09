Mumbai: Late actor Irrfan Khan’s death was a huge shock for everyone. He died at the age of 54 due to cancer. After Irrfan, his eldest son Babil Khan connected with the fans on social media and shared throwback pictures of the actor. Babil seems to be taking his father’s legacy. Recently, at Filmfare Awards 2021, Babil accepted the award for his late father Irrfan. The promo of which has been shared by the channel, where host Riteish Deshmukh narrated an emotional journey of Irrfan Khan. Emotional Babil couldn’t control his tears and went on crying after Irrfan’s pictures were shown on the stage. On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao call Babil to collect the award and was even asked to speak a few words. To which Babil said he doesn’t have any speech. Babil thanked everyone for accepting him with open arms and he promised to take the legacy forward. Also Read - Nora Fatehi's Sizzling Dance Moves As She Takes Up Buss It Challenge is Just Too Hot To Handle | Watch

Everyone at the award ceremony got teary-eyed with Babil’s emotional speech. He said: “I just want to show all my gratitude to the audience and our industry because of the warmth and love that you have hugged our family with, and all I can really say is that you and I will make this journey together and take Indian cinema to new heights, I promise”. Also Read - Babil Khan Wears Dad Irrfan Khan's Clothes to Awards, Reveals Why Mom Sutapa Sikdar Refused to Attend

Watch this emotional video here:

Babil Khan accepted a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award and the Best Actor in Leading Role award for his father at Filmfare Awards 2021 that took place recently. Babil was dressed up by his mother Sutapa Sikdar in his late father’s clothes for the ceremony.

After the event, Ayushmann Khurrana praised Babil and said that he can see him bringing a whole lot of change into the industry. “Met this beautiful boy for the first time. Would see him do well in future,” he wrote in his post.