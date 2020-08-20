Irrfan Khan’s eldest son Babil Khan has recently urged all the media channels and journalists to give privacy to actor Sanjay Dutt and his family at this time. The Agneepath actor has been diagnosed with lung cancer and this has come as a huge shocker for all his fans, family members, and friends. He is currently undergoing medical treatment after being diagnosed with lung cancer. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt Says ‘Prarthana Karo’ While Leaving For Hospital, Maanayata Dutt Updates Sanju’s Fans on His Health

Babil Khan took to Instagram to share a monochrome picture of his dad Irrfan and Sanjay Dutt and wrote a long note requesting everyone to give Dutt and family the existential space they need. Babil shared a secret with his fans that Sanjay Dutt was one of the first people to offer help to them when Irrfan was diagnosed with cancer. Afte his death, Sanju Baba again was one of the very first few that held a pillar of support.

Babil's caption read as: "Writers must wonder 'how do I start', but I am not a writer so here it is; I humbly request journalists and human curiosity to ease on the speculation, the details. I know that's your job but I also know that a sense of humanity persists in our soul, so give Sanju bhai and his family the existential space they need. Here's a secret; Sanju Bhai was one of the first people to offer help in all and every way when my father was diagnosed, after Baba passed, Sanju bhai was again one of the very first few people that held a pillar for support. Please; I beg you, let him fight this without anxiety of media, you must remember we're talking bout Sanju baba here, he is a tiger, a fighter, the past doesn't define you but it sure does evolve you and I know this will be over with Sanju Baba smashing hits again."

Sanjay Dutt was hospitalised on August 11 due to breathing problems and chest discomfort and later he was diagnosed with lung cancer. He then shared that he was taking a break from work for medical treatment.

Let’s pray for his speedy recovery.