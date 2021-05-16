Mumbai: Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil took to social media sharing an emotional note for his mother. He mentioned how nobody cares for him except his mom, Sutapa Sikdar. He also apologised to her for being ‘temperamental’, and further promised that he will take care of her. Also Read - ‘Better To Be A Chota Rajan’: Irrfan’s Wife Sutapa on Losing Relative Due to COVID-19

Babil shared a picture of his mother on social media and wrote, “The one and only. My only one. I’m so temperamental, I regret. She’s there for me, you know? The only one. No one gives a f**k about me, truly, except my mumma. I love you so much, I’m sorry for the pain. In the closing chapters of our book; selfishly, I want to be the one to take care of you.” Also Read - Irrfan Khan’s Wife Sutapa Shares Heartbreaking Post on How he died on 11:11 on April 29 Which Comes to ‘11.11.11’

Earlier last month, Babil Khan made a special post on Instagram to celebrate the legacy of his father on his first death anniversary. He shared a picture from his chemotherapy days in which his dad Irrfan could be seen constructing a study table for his son. Babil revealed that the table was meant for him to write his day-to-day journals. “Chemo burns you from the inside, so to find joy in the simple things, like building your own table to write your own journals. There is a purity, I have not yet discovered. There is a legacy that has already been concluded by my Baba himself. A full stop. Nobody can ever replace him. Nobody will ever be able to,” he wrote.

On the work front, Babil Khan is all set to make his acting debut with Netflix movie Qala. The film is directed by Anvitaa Dutt and also features Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee.