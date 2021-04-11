Mumbai: Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil Khan, is all set to make his acting debut with Netflix movie Qala. The film is directed by Anvitaa Dutt and also features Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee. And now Netflix has released a short video sharing a glimpse from the sets of the movie. Also Read - Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Khan Tears up During Emotional Speech at Filmfare Awards, Watch Touching Video

The video is being shown at a show valley and begins with shots of pages of a script, shows a recorder and crew on the sets and then presents a close-up shot of Babil. This short video also stars Tripti who can be seen getting her make-up done. Babil took to Instagram sharing the video and wrote, ”Tripti freaking Dimri is back again!!!!!! Whooooooo!!! (and a little bit of me) Also, I’m a bit skeptical about the phrase ‘getting launched’ because the audience should launch off their seats while watching our film and not any individual actor. From the creators of Bulbbul, Clean Slate Filmz and Anvita Dutt, we bring you #Qala, a Netflix Original film. Qala will be here soon to share her story of her fight for a place in her mother’s heart.” Also Read - Babil Khan Wears Dad Irrfan Khan's Clothes to Awards, Reveals Why Mom Sutapa Sikdar Refused to Attend

The video is being widely appreciated by fans and even Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana dropped a heart emoji in the comment section.

On Saturday, Babil had revealed that he has completed the first schedule of his debut film. However, for now, the plot of the movie has not been disclosed and the release date is also not finalised yet.