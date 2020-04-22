Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan’s co-stars from his latest movie Angrezi Medium are all praises for the actor. Radhika Madaan and Deepak Dobriyal, who played the key roles in the Irrfan Khan starrer, in a recent interview said that his spirit is commendable and that he gave his 200 percent to the movie even though he is still recovering. Also Read - Irrfan Khan's Son Babil on Self-Quarantine For 14 Days in Madh Island as he Returns Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Radhika, who played the role of Irrfan's daughter in the film, told Pinvilla in an interview, "Everybody was aware of and sensitive to the situation. I think the credit goes to Dinesh Vijan, Homi Adajania, and the whole team. The respect that they gave him was commendable. Especially for Homi and Irrfan sir, they understand each other like no one else. Watching Irrfan sir work, no layman would know that he battled with the disease recently. He was involved in the process. He gave his 200 percent. He would do lines as many times as you want."

She also revealed how after the shoot, Irrfan would sit with the others and discuss the scenes. She said, "What he has done is just inexplicable. He is all hearts."

Talking about Irrfan’s spirit, Deepak said, “a philosopher, apart from being a great actor.” He recalled, “Once I called him after knowing about his condition and asked him ‘Irrfan bhai, yeh jo role mila hai, upar wale ne jo yeh role diya, ab kya karenge, ise kaise dekh rahe hain.’ And he said, ‘arey haan bhai, ab upar waale ne bol diya hai, ab laga process, hunar nikal, craft, jitna bhi, ab dikha.’ I heard that and I became emotional that he said such things with humour and wit. His perseverance and will to fight is next level.”

Angrezi Medium, which has been helmed by Homi Adajania, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Dimple Kapadia in supporting roles.