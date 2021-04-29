Irrfan Khan’s Death Anniversary: It’s been a year since legendary actor Irrfan Khan’s demise. He passed away after a two-year-long battle with a neuroendocrine tumor. Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdat who has been a strong woman revealed that Irrfan passed away at a particular time. The actor was keen on the mystery of numbers, died at 11:11 am on April 29. She wrote, “How exactly does one swim this huge ocean of time. The clock had stopped. At 11.11 on 29th April for me. Irrfan you had a keen interest in the mystery of numbers . .and funny you had three 11’s on your final day. some say actually many say this is a very mystical number 11/11/11.” Also Read - Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Shares Picture From His Chemotherapy Days And a Hand-Written Note by Actor

Sutapa Sikdar also revealed that the last three nights with Irrfan were different as she and their friends sang favorite songs of the late actor. “Last year tonight me and my friends sang songs for you,all your favorite songs. The nurses were looking at us strangely as they were used to religious chants in critical times but I had overdone that for you irrfan morning evening and night for two years and since they told me it was time I wanted you to go with memories you loved …so we sang songs….next day you left for the next station I hope you knew where to get down without me”, said Sutapa. Also Read - Irrfan Khan, The Man Who Lives! Deepak Dobriyal Speaks | Exclusive

Sutapa remembered the number of days and hours she is away from Irrfan. In a long post, she mentioned: “363 days eight thousand seven hundred and twelve hours..when each second is counted.how exactly does one swim this huge ocean of time. The clock had stopped. How does one walk ahead the pandemic just adds to the anxiety, fear and pain. The days went by with umpteen responsibilities some extremely new ones like signature galore for changing of name. My fingers kept stopping on that how could I just take his name away and make it sutapa, I was unable to sign took a day off and the name game played on my mind. Like a film in a projector .i remember sitting outside NSD late evening ..beautiful girls from kathak kendra floating out ..they were all very well dressed up unlike us we were always in our blue trackpant and sky blue t shirt ..both boys and girls wore the same …and you mispronounced my name and I tried to correct and rubbed it in as usual my permanent thing that north Indians are so stupid and they only can pronounce sunny Vicky Rahul type names and proceed to kake ki dukaan in gol chakkar to have ek bata do chai ….its been a long journey of correcting each other spanning a life time. fighting arguing laughing evolving together. you were the loner in a crowd. And now a whole crowd has followed you up there ..by the way OM from the tea stall in the nukkad went some years back has he made a chai ka stall up there? are you having ek bata do chai there. and are drinking water from the running streams?All of you stay in peace remember us that we loved you, all of you. And remember all of you is missed by some one or the other ..all your families grieve ..may you all rest in peace! I hope there is enough space I hope some of you will forgive us for not been able to give a respectable cremation.#irrfan#NSD#nationbleeding#wearesorry#restinpeace”. (sic) Also Read - Irrfan Khan's Death Anniversary: His 10 Unpopular Films to Watch Once in a Lifetime

Along with a post, Sutapa shared Irrfan’s picture drinking water from a pond.