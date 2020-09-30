Late actor Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar on Tuesday shared a post on Instagram – a photograph of the London hospital where Irrfan Khan underwent cancer treatment. Sutapa is in London and she visited the hospital where the Angrezi Medium actor was admitted. While standing and clicking the picture of his room from outside, she wished him to be there. While sharing the photo, Sutapa captioned: “London revisit looking at his hospital room from outside like everytime I did while he was there #walkingalone #wishyouwerethere #cancerpain #LegalizeCBDoilinindia.” Also Read - Baba Liked it Wild: Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Shares Photos of Late Actor’s Grave With a Moving Note

In the post, Sutapa made an appeal for the legalisation of CBD oil in India. She presented her viewpoint on the ongoing debate of CBD oil at various platforms.

But, What is CBD Oil?

CBD Oil has medicinal properties and is used for its pain-relieving effects, reducing anxiety and depression. As per Harvard research, CBD is a component of Marijuana and it does not cause high. CBD oil is a 40% extract of the Cannabis plant. In fact, CBD oil is legal in India and other countries too and India is one of the biggest consumers of CBD oil.

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 this year after battling cancer for almost two years.

On Monday, singer Sona Mohapatra spoke about the benefits of CBD oil, which she came to know during her sister’s cancer treatment last year. Sona shared a note on her verified Facebook page: “The TV stories feel like a farce esp CBD oil and ganja and Whatapp chats being talked about with such fervour. I discovered what the former was when my sister went through multiple surgeries for cancer last year. Was told of how magical the healing and pain alleviating this could be for her recovery. Unfortunately we couldn’t find any easily in Mumbai. Cannabis has been the base of all Ayurveda till the British banned it I’ve learnt, thus taking away most of its efficacy.”