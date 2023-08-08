Home

Irrfan Khan’s Wife Sutapa Sikdar On Why Women Found Him ‘Sexy’

Movie critic and author Shubhra Gupta recently launched her book on the late actor Irrfan Khan, Irrfan Khan: A Life in Movies. Late Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar was also present at the event.

Irrfan Khan is considered one of the most gifted actors of today’s time. However, his tenure as an actor was cut short after his demise on April 29, 2020 due to cancer-related complications. Even after more than two years of his passing away, he is fondly remembered by the movie buffs. Recently, movie critic and author Shubhra Gupta launched her book on the actor, Irrfan Khan: A Life in Movies in Delhi. Late Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar, who is a renowned writer herself was also present at the event. During the event, she revealed the reason why many women found the Lunch Box actor ‘sexy’. Here is what she had to say.

Sutapa Sikdar on why women found Irrfan Khan ‘sexy’

When Sutapa Sikdar was asked about the ‘sexy’ man she married, she revealed that several women found him attractive as he was a delicate and fragile man, as opposed to the typical ‘beat them up’ macho type. She added that those who knew him personally were aware that he had a sex appeal. Sutapa Sikdar also revealed that quite a few girls in her class loved him.

She added that the reason why women found Irrfan Khan charming was because he respected women. Sutapa Sikdar disclosed that the actor always enjoyed a very special bond with his co-actors. She finally concluded by saying that many women find it ‘sexy’ when somebody is sensible and also understands them.

Tabu’s missing voice from the book

It might also interest you to know that when author Shubhra Gupta talked about Irrfan Khan with other actors, to her amazement, everybody had the same opinion about the late actor. However, when she approached Tabu, the actress said that she will not be able to speak on the matter as her heart is still broken. Hence, the writer believed that a very significant voice is missing from her book.

For the unversed, Tabu and Irrfan Khan shared screen space in numerous films including The Namesake, Haider, Maqbool, and Life of Pi. The duo won over the audience with their electrifying chemistry and impeccable screen presence.

