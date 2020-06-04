It’s been more than a month, legendary actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital after a two-year-long battle with the neuroendocrine tumor. The actor, who died at the age of 54, is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdat and children, Babil Khan and Ayan Khan. Sutapa on Thursday took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo in memory of her late husband and two recent pictures of Mumbai Rains- as the city was hit by heavy rain after cyclone Nisarga hit the coast. She connected rain with Irrfan and wrote that it was sent by him to her. “Thank you so much. I hear you. Yes, I know it’s from you to me and it touched my body and soul. Between the two realms, we have the rain connecting us,” Ms Sikdar wrote in her Facebook post, addressing Irrfan Khan. Also Read - Wajid Khan Funeral: Music Composer Laid to Rest Next to Irrfan Khan's Grave at Versova Cemetery

In her Instagram post, Sutapa wrote, “And the rain comes I hear you Irrfan.. Between that realm and this the rain connects.. I am drenched in your love🤗”. The love of both of them will be immortal. Also Read - 'Milenge Baaten Karenge'! Irrfan Khan's Wife Sutapa Sikdar Writes a Heartbreaking Facebook Post a Month After he Passed Away

Have a look at the pictures:

On May 30, Sutapa remembered him with a beautiful Facebook post. She took to Facebook and posted a never-seen-before picture of Irrfan along with a note that brings tears to one’s eyes. In the note, she wrote about meeting her late husband at a place which is away from the worldly things.She has been holding a brave face by asking the fans to stay strong. She asked the fans to remember Irrfan in their hearts by helping others and doing the right thing in life. The family planted a ‘raat ki rani’ tree, Irrfan’s favorite plant, where the actor was laid to rest.