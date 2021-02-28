The 53-year old left for his heavenly abode on 29th April 2020 post succumbing to colon infection and his last rites were performed in Mumbai. Irrfan was still under treatment when he returned to acting with Angrezi Medium, a follow-up to his 2017 hit, Hindi Medium. Irrfan’s final film, incidentally, has also been Bollywood’s last release in the theatres for now, before the Covid-19 pandemic forced a total lockdown of the nation.
Irrfan is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Babil and Ayaan. Irrfan’s final film, Angrezi Medium released on March 14, 2021. Known for his performances in films like Hindi Medium, Maqbool, 7Khoon Maaf, Angrezi Medium among many others, the actor was one of the most loved and respected faces in the country and all across the world.