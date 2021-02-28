Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan‘s son Babil Khan keeps on sharing late actor’s old pictures and memories with his fans. On Saturday, Babil shared a WhatsApp chat with Irrfan Khan where he had written: “Babila call please when u r up, call back it’s very urgent,” read the message from March 17, 2020. The chat shows how Irrfan called his son ‘Babila’. While sharing the screenshot of their chat, Babil Khan wrote, “This was intense on a level I could not explain. I was deleting unnecessary chats from my WhatsApp and I found this. I was almost about to text him back just for the thrill of feeling like “mera bhai idhar hi hai mere saath”. Also Read - Irrfan Khan's Wife Sutapa Sikdar Says She Has Got 'Closure' in a Moving Speech at IFFI - Watch Viral Video

Several actors from the industry such as Vijay Varma, Manav Vij dropped heart emoji on the post. Another fan wrote, "He is always with you, Baba ke Babila."