Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise due to suicide has led to many debates on nepotism. The actor managed to not just carve a niche for himself but deliver box office hits. The initial reports by police say the actor was under medication for depression and did not leave any suicide note. However, on social media people have started assuming the reason for Sushant’s depression was Nepotism in Bollywood. Also Read - MS Dhoni Was in Shock to Hear About Sushant Singh Rajput’s Suicide And Was Shattered: Neeraj Pandey

Netizens have already given their judgement and declared popular celebs such as Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Salman Khan and Aditya Chopra have not given him wrk and also accused them of bullying and overlooking Sushant’s talent and choosing star-kids over him. Also Read - 'Shame on You!': Fans Cringe as Rakhi Sawant Claims That Sushant Singh Rajput Will be Reborn as Her Son | WATCH

Irrfan Khan’s elder son Babil Khan on Tuesday, shared a post on Instagram urging everyone to stop investigating the reason because it only brings more despair to the people intimately suffering the loss. Babil wrote, “It’s still not settling in. We’ve lost two very sincere people and sincerity is key in our spiritual journey, thus it comes as an unbelievable shock, the way Sushant has departed. Naturally, we have descended into pinning the blame on something or someone, which in itself is the most futile act because to find peace by playing the blame game is not honest peace, it is a fleeting reflection of a lie. I urge you to not blame someone or something for this incredibly unfortunate happening, I urge you to accept that life is filled with leg spin deliveries bouncing off spin with no apparent explanation or understanding provided, I urge you to stop investigating the reason because it only brings more despair to the people intimately suffering the loss. Instead we must celebrate the evolution of these sincere men and let their wisdom manifest in our own journeys in some way, hoping to keep little lanterns of their memories ignited in our sensitive souls.” Also Read - Secret Has Gone With You! Sushant Singh Rajput's MS Dhoni Co-Star Bhumika Chawala Shares Heartfelt Post

Babil said if people want to stand against nepotism, they should. But, don’t use Sushant’s death as an excuse. He further wrote, “I’m saying stand up for what’s right without using Sushant’s demise as an excuse, if you want to rebel against nepotism, do so, but don’t use Sushant as a reason to why you’re doing so now. Stand up for what’s right regardless anyway in any case. (And it would and should be my fight to prove to the audience that I deserve a shot.)”



Earlier, fans had asked Babil to unfollow star kids, to which he said, “brother, do you understand the pressure and expectations of being the son of someone who changed the acting in India cinema? I understand your frustration against nepotism, but there are two sides to every coin.”